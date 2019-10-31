Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
225 S. Hartwell Ave.
Waukesha, WI
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
225 S. Hartwell Ave.
Waukesha, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
225 S. Hartwell Ave.
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI - Died Oct. 30, 2019 at age 80. Mary was a devoted elementary and reading teacher for 44 years in the Elmbrook School District. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, James (the late Janet) Navin, John Patrick (Mary) Navin, and Robert Navin, sister Ellen (John) Hanko, 11 nieces and nephews, good friend Charlie Wieber, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Anna (nee Kiley). Visitation Tues., Nov. 5th at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 from 9:30 AM until the 11:15 AM eulogy. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM. Private burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Mary requested no flowers, rather please make a donation to St. Mary Catholic Church or to St. Vincent de Paul. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
