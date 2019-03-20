Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Road
Greendale, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Road
Greendale, WI
Rentmeester, Mary A. (Nee Ertmer) Longtime resident of Greendale. Found Peace on March 17, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Ray for over 57 years. Loving mom of Terry (Danielle Mazza) and Tami. Proud grandma of Brittany, Evan and Ethan. Great grandma of Isla. Further survived by a brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation Saturday March 23, 2019 9-10:15 am with a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale). Private interment in Oshkosh, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
