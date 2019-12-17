Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Mary Sorce
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Shorewood, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Shorewood, WI
Mary A. Sorce (nee Gigante)

Glendale - Born to life February 19, 1929. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cirillo R. Sorce. Loving mother of Peter (Michelle) Sorce and grandmother of Sarah and E'Lizabeth Sorce. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine (Eugene) Passante and Angelo (Poppy) Sorce.

Mary had a strong faith and always had a smile, despite many years with Multiple Sclerosis. She was the longest-term resident at Silver Springs Healthcare Center. Our very special thanks to the staff at Silver Springs where Mary received the best of care for 28 years.

Visitation will take place at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Robert Catholic Church, Shorewood, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name to St. Robert Parish, 4019 N. Farwell Ave., Shorewood, 53211 are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
