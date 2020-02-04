|
|
Mary A. Wall
(nee Shannon) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry". Loving mother of Martin and Thomas (Carrie). Cherished grandmother of Traci (Brett) Buhr, Katie (Jeff) Rehm, and Cindy (AJ) Ellis. Preceded in death by an infant son, John, her parents Walter and Anna Shannon, and siblings Eileen Wolf, Donald Shannon, and Geraldine Dahlke. Further survived by ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at ST. SEBASTIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5400 W. Washington Blvd, from 4 PM until time of Memorial Mass at 5:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020