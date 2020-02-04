Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
ST. SEBASTIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
5400 W. Washington Blvd
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:30 PM
ST. SEBASTIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
5400 W. Washington Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Wall Notice
Mary A. Wall

(nee Shannon) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry". Loving mother of Martin and Thomas (Carrie). Cherished grandmother of Traci (Brett) Buhr, Katie (Jeff) Rehm, and Cindy (AJ) Ellis. Preceded in death by an infant son, John, her parents Walter and Anna Shannon, and siblings Eileen Wolf, Donald Shannon, and Geraldine Dahlke. Further survived by ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at ST. SEBASTIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5400 W. Washington Blvd, from 4 PM until time of Memorial Mass at 5:30 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline