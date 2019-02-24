|
|
Blonien (Bleidorn), Mary Agnes Passed peacefully into eternal life at St. Camillus Health Center on February 18, 2019 at the age of 96, attended by her beloved sister Joan Blonien and other loving family who had been her supports through several years of illness. Mary Agnes was born on July 2, 1922 in Fond du Lac. The family lived in Rudolph, Wisconsin where her formative years were spent. The Bloniens were involved in St. Phillips Church and school. Her mother, Mary, was organist and choir director and her father, Clement, worked with Fr. Wagner to design and build Rudolph Grotto. The family later settled in Wauwatosa. Mary Agnes graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, Stevens Point, in 1939. She earned a B.A. at Alverno College and later her MSW in social work at UWM. She was a family therapist at Waukesha Women's Center and a social worker in the Pewaukee School System. She was a pioneer in counseling school children; bringing drug and alcohol addiction programs into the school. In the 1960's, Mary Agnes was a leader in many Catholic Action projects and was executive secretary of the Cardijn Center. She was also active in civil rights at St. Boniface Church where she was a choir director and parish worker. Mary Agnes devoted her life to social justice issues in community and church. Her personal warmth and integrity were qualities that made her a "bridge builder". She was a world traveler who enjoyed the art, language and music of different cultures. In 1967, she visited her sister Joan who worked as a missionary nurse at Minh-Quy Hospital with the Montagnards in Kontum, Vietnam. In 1970, she married her husband of 40 years, Eugene F. Bleidorn. Mary Agnes played a large role on committees setting policies for St. Camillus in the early 1990's, as it expanded from a small nursing home to a complete living community for seniors when her husband was its administrator. Mary Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bleidorn; her parents Clement L. and Mary K. (Huber) Blonien; her brother James Blonien and many in-laws. She is survived by sisters Joan Blonien and Josella (Bill) Redmond; brothers David (Carole) Blonien and Charles (Jean) Blonien; sisters-in-law Marlyn (James) Blonien, Joan (Frank) Bleidorn, and Cathy (Fred) Bleidorn; as well as many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Her greatest joy came from love of family and friends and expressing her artistry in her home and dress. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at San Camillo (10200 W. Bluemound Road) from 3:00 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 P.M. A private interment will be held. Contributions may be made to the Employee Fund at St. Camillus in appreciation of their wonderful care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019