Herzog, Phd, Mary Alice Passed away on March 19, 2019 with her family at her side at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Evelyn Schneider; husband, Robert H. Herzog, Sr.; son, Michael Herzog; sister, Janny Schneider; brother, Walt Schneider and family friend, Loly Martinez. Mary Alice is survived and adored by her sister, Eileen "Mousie" Driessen (Joseph); sister-in-law, Mary Schneider; nine of her children and their spouses; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 12:00 noon Memorial Service at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
