Kraemer, Mary Alice (Nee Matuschka) age 83 of Sussex passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Alice (nee Deppies) and Willard; beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; dear mother of Mike (Ann) and and Sue (the late Alan) Solberg; sister of the late Robert (Beverly). She is further survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in-laws, other loved relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. James Catholic Church (W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) with Visitation from 9AM-10:15AM. Private entombment in St. Mary Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Village of Sussex for Senior Activities (c/o Sussex Civic Center, N64 W23760 Main Street Sussex, WI 53089) and are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019