St James Congregation
W220N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. James Catholic Church
W220 N6588 Town Line Road
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
W220 N6588 Town Line Road
Menomonee Falls, WI
Kraemer, Mary Alice (Nee Matuschka) age 83 of Sussex passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Alice (nee Deppies) and Willard; beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; dear mother of Mike (Ann) and and Sue (the late Alan) Solberg; sister of the late Robert (Beverly). She is further survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in-laws, other loved relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. James Catholic Church (W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) with Visitation from 9AM-10:15AM. Private entombment in St. Mary Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Village of Sussex for Senior Activities (c/o Sussex Civic Center, N64 W23760 Main Street Sussex, WI 53089) and are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
