Mary Alice MeifertMilwaukee - (nee Hughes) Age 95, died peacefully in her home on September 28, 2020. Loving mother of Kathleen (Roger) Hinkle, Loralee Meifert, Mary (Eric) Blomquist, Eric (Kim) Meifert, Michael (Michele) Meifert, Karla (Jeff) Calkins, and Jacqueline Meifert. Preceded in death by Henry, her loving husband of 52 years, her son Kurt, and brother William Hughes. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Audrey Hughes, and many friends. Mary Alice was an avid knitter, a pianist, and lover of classical music. Due to COVID, services are immediate family only.