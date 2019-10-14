|
|
Mary Alice Regner
(nee Browne) Born to Eternal Life on October 12, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Robert for 68 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Roberta), Mary Robin (Richard) Ball, Richard, Anne Noble, Megg (Kevin) Malloy, John (Sarah), six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Mary Alice was born in Williston, ND, graduated from Regis University (Loretto Heights College) in Denver, CO, where she met her husband. She always had a beautiful smile and wonderful outlook on life. She will be missed by a wide circle of friends in Punta Gorda, FL, Sister Bay (Door County) WI, and in recent years at the Milwaukee Catholic Home.
In 1981 they ventured alone on their sailboat from Milwaukee to their new home in Florida, culminating a four and one-half month journey. Mary Alice loved sailing, curling, quilting, needlepointing, and playing the piano. In 1998 they purchased a summer home in Door County. They moved to the Milwaukee Catholic Home in 2009. Her Catholic faith was always at the center of her life.
Visitation will take place in the St. Anne Chapel at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53211, on Friday, October 18, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00 AM. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Alice's name may be made to Petawa Residence, 1331 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, WI 53202, the Milwaukee Catholic Home Benevolent Fund, or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019