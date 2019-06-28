Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Amato Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Amato Davis Notice
Davis, Mary Amato Mary Amato Davis, 85, of Brookfield, WI passed peacefully on June 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 10th, 1933 in Galesburg, IL to parents Benjamin and Cal Amato. She worked as a research librarian, achieving a masters degree in library science. In retirement she enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid fan of football and tennis. She is survived by four children, Stephanie Olson, Michael Olson, Mark Olson and Kim Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Gross, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter, three nieces, one nephew and extended family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline