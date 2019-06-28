|
Davis, Mary Amato Mary Amato Davis, 85, of Brookfield, WI passed peacefully on June 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 10th, 1933 in Galesburg, IL to parents Benjamin and Cal Amato. She worked as a research librarian, achieving a masters degree in library science. In retirement she enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid fan of football and tennis. She is survived by four children, Stephanie Olson, Michael Olson, Mark Olson and Kim Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Gross, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter, three nieces, one nephew and extended family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019