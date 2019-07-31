Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Mary Ann Boyd

Boyd, Mary Ann (Nee Krahn). Peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving and devoted Mother of Tom (Kathy), Randy, and Dennis (Sandie) Boyd. Cherished and special Grandma of Jamie (Matt) Tomlin, Chad (Tiffany) Boyd, Jessica (Andrew) Grzybowski, Chris, Matt (Maddie), and Patrick Boyd. Proud Great-Grandma of Cole and Ashlyn Tomlin, Quintin and Brayden Boyd, and Jaxson and Jaden Grzybowski. Further survived by Sister Shirley Boyd, Brother-in-law Richard Schneider, many nieces, nephews, other Family and Friends. Preceded in death by Parents William and Marie Krahn, Sister Betty Schneider, Brother-in-law Alvin Boyd and Grandson Kyle Boyd. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH,16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial at Holy Apostles Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Apostles or to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital. "Thank you, Mom, for always being there for us. We appreciate your love and devotion throughout our lives. We will always love you!" To receive this obit/directions text 1853557 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
