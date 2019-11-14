|
Mary Ann C. Zingler
(nee Carstens) passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 90. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Marvin M. Loving mother of the late Karen (William) Church, Marvin R. (the late Barbara), Lianne (the late Robert) Dobrinska, Glenn (Linda), and Warren (Kim). Proud grandmother of Paul, Jeff, Theresa, Nikki, Craig, Amy, Amber, Nicholas, Lucas, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Nobuko for her dedication.
Visitation will be at St. Luke's U.C.C. (2200 18th Ave., South Milwaukee) from 1:00PM-3:00PM on Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral service will be on Monday at 3:00PM at church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019