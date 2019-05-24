Services
Mary Ann Doyle Notice
Doyle, Mary Ann Mary Ann Doyle, age 81, passed away May 20, 2019 at her home in Lanark township. She was born October 24, 1937 in Waupaca, WI; the daughter of Clarence and Anna Doyle. She graduated from Waupaca High School in 1956. After high school she attended Marshfield's' St. Joseph's School of Nursing and graduated in 1959. She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a nurse in hospitals in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee. Most of her work was done in neonatal care at Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. In the later years of her career she worked with new mothers as a lactation clinician. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 8611 State Highway 54, Almond, Wisconsin. Father Peter Manickam will preside. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, May 27th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with a Rosary Service to be held at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. HOLLY FUNERAL HOME 526 S. Main Street Waupaca, WI 54981 www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2019
