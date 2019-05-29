|
Traxel, Mary Ann E. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving mother of Joann (Jim Shelbrock) Jacobs and Karen (Keith Bissell) Rahn. Proud and devoted grandma of John (Kris Rabideaux) Jacobs, Dionne (Brian) Carslisle, Jennifer (Dan) Risch, Jason (Anna Thomas) Jacobs, Michael (Drea) Rahn, Billy (Cassie) Rahn and Christi Valencia. Great Grandma of Crystal Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs, Grace Jacobs, Mia Rahn, Karime Rahn, Samarah Valencia, Christopher Rahn and Caleb Rahn. Cherished sister of Ruth Corba. Caring friend of Arnie Haberman and Mary Lagrange. Preceded in death by her husbands Lester Kollauf and Clarence Traxel. Visitation SATURDAY, June 1, 2019 from 9-11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. A special thank you to the staffs at Heritage Health Service and Mckinley Place for your compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019