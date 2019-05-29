Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Traxel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann E. Traxel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann E. Traxel Notice
Traxel, Mary Ann E. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving mother of Joann (Jim Shelbrock) Jacobs and Karen (Keith Bissell) Rahn. Proud and devoted grandma of John (Kris Rabideaux) Jacobs, Dionne (Brian) Carslisle, Jennifer (Dan) Risch, Jason (Anna Thomas) Jacobs, Michael (Drea) Rahn, Billy (Cassie) Rahn and Christi Valencia. Great Grandma of Crystal Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs, Grace Jacobs, Mia Rahn, Karime Rahn, Samarah Valencia, Christopher Rahn and Caleb Rahn. Cherished sister of Ruth Corba. Caring friend of Arnie Haberman and Mary Lagrange. Preceded in death by her husbands Lester Kollauf and Clarence Traxel. Visitation SATURDAY, June 1, 2019 from 9-11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. A special thank you to the staffs at Heritage Health Service and Mckinley Place for your compassionate care.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline