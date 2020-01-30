|
|
Mary Ann Florence Miller
Muskego - Born November 29, 1932. Died January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years of Kenneth P. Miller. Mother of Rita (Larry) Firkus, Anita (Mike) Folgert, Ken (Sandy) Miller, Karen (Tom) Schultz, Tracy (Chris) Schreiber and Nicole (Ken) Tassin. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 12. Beloved sister of Charles (Judy) Lewandowski. Survived by sisters-in-law Louise and Leatrice and brother-in-law Roland. Preceded in death by her parents, and brother Mel. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, 53130 on Monday February 3rd from 5-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego WI 53150 on Tuesday February 4th at 11:00 a.m. Private burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020