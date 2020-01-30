Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Mary Ann Florence Miller


1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Florence Miller Notice
Mary Ann Florence Miller

Muskego - Born November 29, 1932. Died January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years of Kenneth P. Miller. Mother of Rita (Larry) Firkus, Anita (Mike) Folgert, Ken (Sandy) Miller, Karen (Tom) Schultz, Tracy (Chris) Schreiber and Nicole (Ken) Tassin. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 12. Beloved sister of Charles (Judy) Lewandowski. Survived by sisters-in-law Louise and Leatrice and brother-in-law Roland. Preceded in death by her parents, and brother Mel. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, 53130 on Monday February 3rd from 5-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego WI 53150 on Tuesday February 4th at 11:00 a.m. Private burial.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
