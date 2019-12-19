Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PARKLAWN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
3725 N. Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
PARKLAWN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
3725 N. Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
PARKLAWN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
3725 N. Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
PARKLAWN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
3725 N. Sherman Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
Mary Ann Hinton
Mary Ann Hinton

Milwaukee - (nee Lawhorn) Answered the Lord's calling on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Age 74. Loving mother of Diane (Frank) Brown and Yolanda (the late Lorenzo) Hinton Smith. Devoted grandmother of (the late Travis Moore), Loreal Smith and Brooke Moore. Adoring Great-grandmother of Charles Anthony James IV and Travis Marquise James. Beloved sister of Cora Jones, Flora Hull, Queen Jones, Ivera Harris, Rubye Jones and Lester Jones Jr. Also loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.

She was a devoted member and Pastor at Parklawn Assembly of God for over 25 years.

Visitation at PARKLAWN ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 3725 N. Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee on Friday, December 27, 2019, 4-7PM. Family present from 5:30-7PM. Additional visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10-11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.

On behalf of Mary Hinton, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Froedtert Hospital Clinical Cancer Center.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
