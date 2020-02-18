|
Mary Ann Kaebisch
(nee Holewinski) Died peacefully February 15, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Francis. Loving mother of Susan (Edward Martinez), Jeanne (the late Mitchell) Azoff, Carol (Wayne) LePien and Todd (Lynn) Kaebisch. Further survived by 14 Grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 28 at the Funeral Home from 9:30-11:15 AM with Closing Prayers at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment to follow at 1:00 PM at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020