Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:45 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
601 W. Lincoln Ave
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
New Berlin, WI
(nee Holewinski) Died peacefully February 15, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Francis. Loving mother of Susan (Edward Martinez), Jeanne (the late Mitchell) Azoff, Carol (Wayne) LePien and Todd (Lynn) Kaebisch. Further survived by 14 Grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, February 28 at the Funeral Home from 9:30-11:15 AM with Closing Prayers at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment to follow at 1:00 PM at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Remember
