Mary Ann Krainer
Mary Ann Krainer

West Allis - (nee Buege) - In Loving Memory of Mary Ann Krainer "Cookie", found peace on June 7, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife and best friend of Gordon T. Krainer for 57 years. Loving mother of John (Shelley), Dawn Groves (the late Jeff Groves). Cherished gramma of Benjamin (Shawna), Adam (Holly), Nicholas (Cassi) Groves.

Proud great-gramma of Brooks. Further survived by sister-in-law Judy Wasiak, nieces, nephews, and friends. Private services will be held. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
