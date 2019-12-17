Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
DIVINE MERCY CHURCH
800 Marquette Ave. So.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
DIVINE MERCY CHURCH
800 Marquette Ave. So.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
So. Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 77 on Dec. 16th, 2019. Beloved sister to Kathy (Jim) Rogatzki, Bill, Jim (Lonnie Benning), Bob and George (Kathyrn). Further survived by many nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Bill & Catherine Krueck and sister Margaret Vickio. Funeral Mass to take place Dec. 28th at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH, 800 Marquette Ave. So. Milw at Noon. Family will greet guests from 10AM until 11:45AM with mass to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary Ann's name to "With a Little Help", Easter Seals or Special thanks to Allis Care Center and especially to Kim Labrow for their loving care of Mary Ann. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
