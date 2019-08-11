Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Mary Lutz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH
8200 W. Denver
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH
8200 W. Denver
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Lutz


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Lutz Notice
Lutz, Mary Ann (Nee Reichert) Age 76, Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Daniel H. Lutz. Sr. Loving mother of Diane (Mark) Caldwell, Sandy (Tom) Dobrient, Karen (Mike) Klamerus and Daniel Lutz, Jr. Dear sister of Elaine (Everett) Ohrmund and Joanie (Joe) Runte. Dear grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 4. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Marie. Visitation TUESDAY, August 13, 2019 at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver, Milwaukee) from 11AM to 12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the church at the above address or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline