|
|
Lutz, Mary Ann (Nee Reichert) Age 76, Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Daniel H. Lutz. Sr. Loving mother of Diane (Mark) Caldwell, Sandy (Tom) Dobrient, Karen (Mike) Klamerus and Daniel Lutz, Jr. Dear sister of Elaine (Everett) Ohrmund and Joanie (Joe) Runte. Dear grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 4. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Marie. Visitation TUESDAY, August 13, 2019 at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver, Milwaukee) from 11AM to 12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the church at the above address or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019