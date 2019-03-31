|
Malia, Mary Ann "Trixie" (Nee Krygier) age 94, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Malia. She was born on February 4, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Mayme E. Krygier (nee Schubert) and to the late Andrew A. Krygier; loving mother of Rev. Thomas R. Malia. Also, survived by other loving relatives and friends. Family members and friends will honor Mary Ann's life at the family owned and operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 with a public viewing on Sunday from 2pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at Corpus Christi Church, 110 W. Lafayette Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217 beginning at 10am. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. At the family's request please in lieu of flowers donations in Mary Ann's memory may be directed to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD. 21202. www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019