Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
110 W. Lafayette Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Malia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann "Trixie" Malia

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann "Trixie" Malia Notice
Malia, Mary Ann "Trixie" (Nee Krygier) age 94, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Malia. She was born on February 4, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Mayme E. Krygier (nee Schubert) and to the late Andrew A. Krygier; loving mother of Rev. Thomas R. Malia. Also, survived by other loving relatives and friends. Family members and friends will honor Mary Ann's life at the family owned and operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 with a public viewing on Sunday from 2pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at Corpus Christi Church, 110 W. Lafayette Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217 beginning at 10am. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. At the family's request please in lieu of flowers donations in Mary Ann's memory may be directed to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD. 21202. www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now