|
|
Mary Ann Myers (nee Strangfeld)
West Allis - Found peace April 16, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Preceded in death by her husband Everett Myers Jr. and her son Kenneth Myers. Loving mother of Everett III (Jean) Myers and Robert Myers. Dear grandmother of Holly Myers and Heather (Christopher) Wilde. Great-grandmother of Ariana, Liam, Roman, Blake and Christopher Jr. Sister of the late Barbara (John) Daavettila, Kathy (Greg) Milkowski, Linda (Mark) Goelzer and Richard (Sue) Strangfeld. Further survived by other family and friends. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home with private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020