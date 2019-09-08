|
|
Mary Ann Nekich
Pewaukee - Found peace on September 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late James Nekich. Loving mother of Dona (Terry) Alberti, Steve (Diane) Nekich, the late Dan (Janet) Nekich and Tami (Garry) Werra. Proud grandmother of Micah (Ashley), Justin (Antonija), Cody (Megan), Logan (Jessica), Nick, Daniel, Caitlyn, Connor and great grandmother of Hazel, Stella, Maya, Leo, Hudson and Daisy. Dear sister of Barbara (Jack) Pechacek and the late Ray (Eileen) Rudnick. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann was an author of two books, an artist and a vocalist and musician with the Playin Folk. She played the autoharp, ukulele and the spoons.
The family would like to extend their gratefulness to Liz and the staff of ProHealth Hospice for all their exceptional care given to Mary Ann.
A memorial visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, FRANKLIN, WI on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 11 Am until time of services at 1 PM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019