Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nekich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Nekich


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Nekich Notice
Mary Ann Nekich

Pewaukee - Found peace on September 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late James Nekich. Loving mother of Dona (Terry) Alberti, Steve (Diane) Nekich, the late Dan (Janet) Nekich and Tami (Garry) Werra. Proud grandmother of Micah (Ashley), Justin (Antonija), Cody (Megan), Logan (Jessica), Nick, Daniel, Caitlyn, Connor and great grandmother of Hazel, Stella, Maya, Leo, Hudson and Daisy. Dear sister of Barbara (Jack) Pechacek and the late Ray (Eileen) Rudnick. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann was an author of two books, an artist and a vocalist and musician with the Playin Folk. She played the autoharp, ukulele and the spoons.

The family would like to extend their gratefulness to Liz and the staff of ProHealth Hospice for all their exceptional care given to Mary Ann.

A memorial visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, FRANKLIN, WI on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 11 Am until time of services at 1 PM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline