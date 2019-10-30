Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
North Port, FL
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
St. Therese Catholic Church
Milwaukee, WI
Mary Ann P. (Semmelhack) Krebs


1928 - 2019
Mary Ann P. (Semmelhack) Krebs Notice
Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack) Krebs

Age 91, died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by; son, Jeff (Kay) Krebs; daughters, Judi (Gerry) Bonin and Janet Krebs; grandchildren, Jenni (Greg) Ellis, Cathi (Matt) Hunt, and Carol (Kyle) Fox; great-grandchildren, Sylvie, Nathan, and Robbie. She is predeceased by husband, Robert "Bob" Krebs and other family members. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thur, Nov. 7, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 9525 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9AM to 10:15AM prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI or The Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee, WI. To view the full obituary visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
