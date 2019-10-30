|
Mary Ann P. (nee Semmelhack) Krebs
Age 91, died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by; son, Jeff (Kay) Krebs; daughters, Judi (Gerry) Bonin and Janet Krebs; grandchildren, Jenni (Greg) Ellis, Cathi (Matt) Hunt, and Carol (Kyle) Fox; great-grandchildren, Sylvie, Nathan, and Robbie. She is predeceased by husband, Robert "Bob" Krebs and other family members. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thur, Nov. 7, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 9525 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9AM to 10:15AM prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Therese Catholic Church Milwaukee, WI or The Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee, WI. To view the full obituary visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019