Mary Ann Padol
Mary Ann Padol

Franklin - Mary Ann was born on September 16, 1941 to the late Stanley and Wanda (Jakubiak) Padol and passed away on August 13, 2020 at age 78. She is survived by relatives, friends and thousands of students.

Mary Ann was a dedicated teacher for 40 years in the Milwaukee Public School system.

A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a later date. She was laid to rest with her parents at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's South Shore ICU for the compassionate care they provided to Mary Ann.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2020.
