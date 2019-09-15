Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pieters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Pieters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Pieters Notice
Mary Ann Pieters

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of Sandy Rauch. Sister of Gregory Pieters, Patrick (Barbara) Pieters, Kathleen (Lloyd) Lujan, Robert (Connie) Pieters and sister-in-law Holly Pieters. Loving Aunt of Brenda (Brian) Talbott, Jackie (John) Susong, Paul (Lisa) Ebell, Edward (Monica) Ebell, Amanda (Andy) Pieters, and Megan (Lani) Pieters. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elizabeth (nee Barta) Pieters and her brother, Daniel Pieters.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. on Friday, September 20 from 4 to 7 PM. Additional visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Procession to Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Running Strong for American Indian Youth.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline