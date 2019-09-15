|
Mary Ann Pieters
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of Sandy Rauch. Sister of Gregory Pieters, Patrick (Barbara) Pieters, Kathleen (Lloyd) Lujan, Robert (Connie) Pieters and sister-in-law Holly Pieters. Loving Aunt of Brenda (Brian) Talbott, Jackie (John) Susong, Paul (Lisa) Ebell, Edward (Monica) Ebell, Amanda (Andy) Pieters, and Megan (Lani) Pieters. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elizabeth (nee Barta) Pieters and her brother, Daniel Pieters.
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. on Friday, September 20 from 4 to 7 PM. Additional visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Procession to Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Running Strong for American Indian Youth.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019