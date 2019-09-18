Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave South
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave South
Milwaukee, WI
Mary Ann R. (Thompson) Holding

Mary Ann R. (Thompson) Holding Notice
Mary Ann R. (nee Thompson) Holding

Passed away peacefully on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 at the age of 88.

Loving wife of the late James E. Holding. She is survived by her children, James (the late Sandy) Holding, Cheril (Craig) Lindstedt and Sandy (Mike) Povolo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held; Thurs., Sept. 19th from 10AM - 12PM with a funeral service at 12PM, "High Noon" at the funeral home. Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
