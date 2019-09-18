|
Mary Ann R. (nee Thompson) Holding
Passed away peacefully on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 at the age of 88.
Loving wife of the late James E. Holding. She is survived by her children, James (the late Sandy) Holding, Cheril (Craig) Lindstedt and Sandy (Mike) Povolo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held; Thurs., Sept. 19th from 10AM - 12PM with a funeral service at 12PM, "High Noon" at the funeral home. Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019