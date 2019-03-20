|
Schneider, Mary Ann (Mom) (Nee Parish) Passed away March 18, 2019 at the age of 72 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Virginia Parish and her son David. Survived by her son Jesse, the beloved sister of her heart and first cousin Debbie Buckley, the Mares family Joanie and Jeremy and her wonderful grandchildren Drew and Eli whom she will love for eternity, as well as many cousins and friends. Mary Ann was a single mom while maintaining a 34 year career for the Department of Defense. She touched many lives and the world will be a dimmer place without her sass and laughter. Funeral services will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday 11:00am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019