Mary Ann Schumitsch
(nee Servi) Of rural Neshkoro, formerly of Antigo and Milwaukee, Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020 age 84 years. Survived by her husband, Arthur, 3 Sons, Jim, West Allis, Jerry (Diane), Milwaukee, and Joe (Joan) Schumitsch, Hartford; 3 daughters, Jan (Bob) Blum, Westfield, Jane Mortazavi, Wauwatosa, and Jean (Steve) Sobeski, Kiel; 12 grandchildren. 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Martha (Dick) Rose and Maggie Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Mass Friday, Feb. 7th. at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Place, Hwy. 73, Neshkoro. Inurnment Parish Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. Fri. prior to the Mass. Memorials appreciated for St. James Catholic Church or Neshkoro Lions' Club.
Ruminski Funeral Home
Redgranite, WI (920) 566-2313
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020