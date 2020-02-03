Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. James Place
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. James Place
Highway 73
Neshkoro, WI
Mary Ann Schumitsch


1935 - 2020
Mary Ann Schumitsch Notice
Mary Ann Schumitsch

(nee Servi) Of rural Neshkoro, formerly of Antigo and Milwaukee, Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020 age 84 years. Survived by her husband, Arthur, 3 Sons, Jim, West Allis, Jerry (Diane), Milwaukee, and Joe (Joan) Schumitsch, Hartford; 3 daughters, Jan (Bob) Blum, Westfield, Jane Mortazavi, Wauwatosa, and Jean (Steve) Sobeski, Kiel; 12 grandchildren. 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Martha (Dick) Rose and Maggie Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Mass Friday, Feb. 7th. at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Place, Hwy. 73, Neshkoro. Inurnment Parish Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. Fri. prior to the Mass. Memorials appreciated for St. James Catholic Church or Neshkoro Lions' Club.

Ruminski Funeral Home

Redgranite, WI (920) 566-2313



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
