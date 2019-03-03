|
Sheahan, Mary Ann (nee Scheele) Passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband William J. Sheahan; parents, Walter and Evelyn (Feltes) Scheele; grandson-in-law Jeremy Monnett, and many other family members and friends. Betty Ann loved her family most of all, and we loved her right back. She is survived by her children Kerry (Tom Christopher), Ann, William W. (Joanne) and Elizabeth (John Meyer). She was also the proud Grandma of Mary (Allan), Amy (Dennis), Dan (Ruth), Kate (Tim), Tim (Samantha) and Corey (Dana), and a most beloved GG to Sydney, Finn, Chase, Beckett, Desmond, Miles and Brooks. Betty Ann was a voracious reader with a keen interest in politics and current events. She loved good music, old movies and vodka martinis. She was also a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Monica's Parish. We know that she has been reunited with her beloved Billy in Heaven. Our family wishes to thank her caregivers at the Milwaukee Catholic Home and Vitas Hospice. Your kindness, competence, love and patience were most deeply appreciated. Thank you so much. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 5, from 3:30 to 5:00 PM at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Road at the corner of Calumet Road in Fox Point, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 PM. Interment at Wood National Cemetery will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2675 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 500, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or at www.vitas.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019