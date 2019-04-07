Smith, Mary Ann (Nee Mitchell) Age 83, passed away on the evening of April 1, 2019 very peacefully with her family gathered at her side. Mary Ann is now reunited with her husband and best friend, Jerry, where they can now resume their long walks while sharing the memories that were so unfairly robbed from her over the past decade by Alzheimer's. Mary Ann worked for Briggs and Stratton on the engine line just shy of her 30 years. She then continued working as bookkeeper for the family mason business, Jerry Smith and Sons, Inc. Mary Ann will be most remembered for her love of music and being a diehard Packer fan. Family and close friends all knew not to interrupt Mary Ann during a Packer game! Mary Ann and her husband's love for the warmer weather and the game of golf led them to spend their winters in Green Valley, AZ up until the passing of Jerry in 2004. Mary Ann is survived by her children Deb Berthelsen (Jon), Karen Gleason, Howie Gleason (Rene), Cindy Koboske Plautz (Mike); Stepchildren Pete Smith, Vince Smith (Roseanne) Colleen Fedenia (Jeff), Annie Kraemer (Dave); 20 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary Ann is also survived by siblings Robert Mitchell, Dave "Butch" Mitchell (Julie), Pete Mitchell (Lois), Pat Barnhardt, and Betty Dittmar (Keith). Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, parents Peter and Emily Mitchell, sister Shirley Hayes, brother Bill Mitchell, and two grandchildren Stevie Wieting and Brandon Carnitz. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the Elizabeth Residence in New Berlin where Mary Ann resided, along with Badger Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion that they provided for MaryAnn. Also an extra "hug" and thank you to Mary Ann's sister Betty and husband Keith for their many consistent visits to Mary Ann and the continued emotional support they provided to us over the past years while we traveled this journey with Mary Ann. Betty had also made many visits to Mary Ann with longtime family friend, Sally Miller, and for that, we are also very thankful. Visitation Wednesday, April 10th, 9 AM to 10:30 AM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Service at 10:30 AM. Burial at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend. In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug your loved ones and perform a random act of kindness.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary