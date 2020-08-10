Sister Mary Ann Srnka (Ann Lester) SSND
Sister Mary Ann Srnka (Ann Lester) SSND, 76, was born to eternal life on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 13, 1944 to Lester and Margaret (Ott) Srnka. A few years later the family moved to Spalding, MI where she spent her early years, and developed her love of all creation. Sr. Mary Ann entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame and was professed on July 30, 1964. She ministered as an educator in a variety of settings serving in secondary education for 13 years, then in community leadership for eight years. Later she became local leader at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mount Calvary, WI, where she became director of the SUNSEED Eco-Education Center. Since her retirement, Sr. Mary Ann has resided in St. Joseph Convent, Green Bay, WI.
Sr. Mary Ann loved creation, flowers, and her vegetable garden. She used natural materials in her craft work and taught others to do so in classes for the Life-Long Learning Institute of Green Bay.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Leslie (Mayme) Srnka; nieces, Wendy (Richard) Sexton, Lisa (Mark) Fisher, and Kelly (Edward) Castellanos; numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and her SSND Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Emil.
Friends and family may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave. on Wednesday, August 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12. Burial will be in Spalding, MI. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. To send cards please mail to: Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Sr. Mary Ann Srnka. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSND Retirement Fund www.ssndcp.org
.