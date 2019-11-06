Services
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stemo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Danneker) Stemo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Danneker) Stemo Notice
Mary Ann Stemo (Danneker)

Burlington - 92, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 29, 1927, she was the daughter of Michael and Agnes (nee Winkiel) Danneker.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Roderick Stemo; children, Michael (Dawn) Stemo, Brian (Denise) Stemo, Charmaine Ferris, Lyle (Ruth) Stemo and Lisa (Scott) Cattoni; and grandchildren, Lyle, Garrek, Dana, Cara, Gerald, Sarah, Nathan, John, Alyssa and Justin. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Nyssa Stemo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin Conservatory of Music www.wcmusic.org in the name of Clara Winkiel, a beloved aunt who overcame disabilities to become a music teacher.

Services for Mary Ann will be at St. Mary Church in Burlington, WI on November 12, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation will be on November 12th from 10 until 11AM in Good Shepherd Chapel at CHURCH.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline