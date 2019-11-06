|
|
Mary Ann Stemo (Danneker)
Burlington - 92, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 29, 1927, she was the daughter of Michael and Agnes (nee Winkiel) Danneker.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Roderick Stemo; children, Michael (Dawn) Stemo, Brian (Denise) Stemo, Charmaine Ferris, Lyle (Ruth) Stemo and Lisa (Scott) Cattoni; and grandchildren, Lyle, Garrek, Dana, Cara, Gerald, Sarah, Nathan, John, Alyssa and Justin. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Nyssa Stemo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin Conservatory of Music www.wcmusic.org in the name of Clara Winkiel, a beloved aunt who overcame disabilities to become a music teacher.
Services for Mary Ann will be at St. Mary Church in Burlington, WI on November 12, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation will be on November 12th from 10 until 11AM in Good Shepherd Chapel at CHURCH.
