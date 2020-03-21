Resources
Mary Ann "Tewy" Teske

Mary Ann "Tewy" Teske Notice
Mary Ann "Tewy" Teske

Mary Ann "Tewy" Teske (nee Tewelis) Age 82 years, of Richfield. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry". Loving mother of Teri (Pat) Shaver, Susan (Dave) Haferkorn, Carolyn (Rick) Wasielewski, Nora (Scott) Pecor, Jennifer (Ron) Koller and David (Janet) Teske. Proud grandmother of Samantha Ahrendt, Ellie (Jack) Rew, Dana Wasielewski, Katie Wasielewski, Alex (Shannon) Patrie, Macey Patrie, Max Patrie, Brady Koller, Henry Koller, Jacob Teske and Paige Teske. Great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Janet (Paul) DeSombre and Francis Tewelis, Sister-in-law of Norman Fenner. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna Tewelis and sister Geraldine Fenner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mary Ann graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, WI. and retired from Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls after many years of service.

Private Services will be held at St. Gabriel Parish. A public Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
