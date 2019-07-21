Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help- Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help- Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Mary Ann Zaja Notice
Zaja, Mary Ann (Nee Zarcone) Passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zaja Jr. Loving mother of Sandra (Scott) Toporsh, Charles Zaja, Jean (Lee) Lohagen, Mary Jo (Bill) Garbers, and Janet Dzikowski. Dear sister of the late Conrad Zarcone, the late John Zarcone, Henry Zarcone, the late Frances (the late Jack) Lenich, Charles (Rosie) Zarcone and Anthony (Ellen) Zarcone. Further survived by many grandchildren, other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mother of Perpetual Help- Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 1212 S. 117th St. Visitation Wednesday at the church 10:00 am until time of Mass. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
