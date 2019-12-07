|
|
Mary Anne Suetholz Gross
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019 after more than a two-year battle with breast cancer. Mary Anne was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 4, 1931 to Frank and Otillia Ann (nee Hruska) Suetholz. Mary Anne went to Pius XI High School and to Marquette University where she studied Journalism. Mary Anne also received an Associate of Arts degree from MATC, with honors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Phillip W. Gross. Mary Anne was a devoted mother to her three children, Anne Gregg Makepeace (Kit Kildahl), Mary Chris Bassman (Alan) and Phillip Thomas Gross (Liz), and a beloved grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Tessa and Kat Makepeace, Darren and Elyse Bassman and Kelly, Anna, Jessica and Thomas Gross. She is further survived by her brother Frank Suetholz (Barbara) of Racine, along with nieces, nephews, god-children and many friends. She was a "second mother' to many, among whom were numerous international students from MATC.
Mary Anne was a leader in many groups and organizations throughout her life, beginning in high school as editor of the Pius XI Journal. At MATC, where she worked as an editor for 35 years, she was advisor to the International Student Organization and for the past 19 years has edited the MATC retiree newsletter, off campus. Mary Anne was a founding member of the Jane Austen Society of North America, Wisconsin Region in 1987 and served as editor of their newsletter, Wisconsin Wire. She was a member of the Shorewood Woman's Club, holding many offices from VP to recording secretary to chair of the Wearable Art Show for five years. She was also a devoted member of the Czech and Slovak cultural organization SOKOL Milwaukee, acting as the education coordinator for many years.
Mary Anne was a Life Member of the UW Alumni Association, a gift of her husband who enjoyed Badger football games and who attended the 1994 Rose Bowl with her. She was a Marquette Basketball season ticket holder, as well as a devoted Bucks, Brewers, Packer and Badger fan.
Mary Anne was an avid reader, involved in many book clubs and was a real "word person." She loved crossword puzzles, playing Upwords, Words with Friends and Scrabble. She was also a tremendous supporter of arts and culture in the Milwaukee area, regularly attending theater, ballet and symphony performances.
She travelled extensively in the US and Canada with her Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) friends to their annual conferences, as well as taking many trips with family to Europe, including to Germany, Spain, Scotland, Ireland, England, France, Italy, and especially to the Czech Republic (1976, 1984, 1990, 2000, 2004, 2011 and 2017.)
Above all of Mary Anne's achievements in her life, she was a kind and generous spirit whose life was about love and giving to others. She will be sorely missed by friends, family and the community.
Visitation Friday, December 13 from 9:30 AM until time of remembrances at 10:45 AM at St. Roberts Church, Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with a luncheon following Mass at North Star Bistro. Private interment at Forest Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Robert School Society Endowment Fund or to the MATC Believe in Students FAST Fund preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019