Mary Anne Krull
Mary Anne Krull

(Nee Doyle), age 78, died on July 8, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. She will always be remembered by husband, Marvin Krull, son Michael "Mick" (Alissa Mathison), daughter Margaret "Sissy" Idell, and granddaughters Mathilda and Genevieve Idell. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Leo Doyle and Genevieve Doyle (nee Toher), and son-in-law Christopher Idell.

Mary Anne was always fond of the Katherine Hepburn witticism, "If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun." She would like everyone to know that she needs a nap. When she is finished, she will be on the porch having a "Coke and a smoke," talking to friends on the phone, and thumbing through an endless pile of magazines. A true Irish lass and fan of St. Patrick's Day, or any holiday, she would set a table at the drop of a hat and put on the coffee pot. She was famous for her caramel apples encrusted with cashews and her love of desserts. She had a notorious sweet tooth and an irreverent sense of humor. She lived for her garden and was happiest while playing in the dirt.

Mary Anne loved talking with people and putting everyone at ease with her openness and acceptance. She was loved by all and had more love to give than "Carter's has pills." She especially enjoyed the company of children, having taught fourth grade at Madison Elementary School, in Wauwatosa, for many years.

Mary Anne was blessed with an abundance of decades-long close and treasured friendships - cherished cousins, childhood friends, grade school, high school, and college friends (including their children's burgeoning families), fellow teachers, and neighbors. She loved her immediate family and granddaughters passionately. She will be dearly missed. Our lives are richer having known her.

We would like to thank family and friends for their generosity of spirit and support during these last few years of her decline.

At Mary Anne's request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Mary Anne's name.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Going by her age and mine she must have been in her first or second year of teaching, but I can tell you she has always been in my heart. She had a great influence on me and I thought about her often. My sympathies to her family and prayers of comfort. Peggy (Dukovan) McCarthy 4th grade Madison Elementary 1967-1968
Peggy
Student
