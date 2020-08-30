Mary Anne MavesGreenfield - Formerly of Markesan (nee Meyer) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, August 23, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles Maves. Preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Marie (nee Wuerl) Meyer and siblings Anthony Meyer, Donald Meyer and Therese Heun. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus, 2322 S. 106th St.) from 3:30PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5PM. Retired employee of Briggs & Stratton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Markesan Veterinary Clinic - Companion Animal Memorial Fund (W2455 County Road H, Markesan, WI, 53946, #920-398-2319) appreciated.