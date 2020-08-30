1/
Mary Anne Maves
Mary Anne Maves

Greenfield - Formerly of Markesan (nee Meyer) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, August 23, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles Maves. Preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Marie (nee Wuerl) Meyer and siblings Anthony Meyer, Donald Meyer and Therese Heun. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus, 2322 S. 106th St.) from 3:30PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5PM. Retired employee of Briggs & Stratton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Markesan Veterinary Clinic - Companion Animal Memorial Fund (W2455 County Road H, Markesan, WI, 53946, #920-398-2319) appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus)
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
05:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven campus)
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
