|
|
Mary Anne Petershack (formerly Pyszczynski) lived many happy years in Southeastern Wisconsin before passing away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on September 4, 1931 to parents Anton and Anna Safran and spent her childhood with her siblings Vincent Safran and Stephanie Krainz Nowak.
Mary Anne was a warm and caring person whose life was defined by the compassion she shared with others. As a young woman she worked in an orphanage, then later as head cashier at Kohl's grocery story, where her smile and friendly demeanor made customers feel special. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren who looked up to her as an inspiring role model.
She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, with a striking sense of style and grace.
The first chapter of her life included being a young wife and mother, raising a family, and enjoying life with her dear husband Thomas Pyszczynski who passed away in 1993. In the next chapter she married Robert Cavadias and enjoyed traveling, dancing, and being a grandmother. In the final chapter of her life she continued to grow and prosper, while enjoying her golden years with her husband Richard Petershack until his passing in 2015. Mary Anne loved music and roses and was an exceptional cook and baker (famous for her cakes and cookies). In her later years she discovered a love for painting and making pottery and continued to share her love with family and friends.
Her immediate family includes Tom Pyszczynski and his wife Wendy, Rick Pyszczynski and his wife Linda, and Cathy Lidwin and her husband Tom, along with her grandchildren, Canton, Ryan, Marya, and Tony. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10 at 3:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland followed, by a reception. Visitation at church is from 1:00 PM until the time of the Mass. Final rest will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020