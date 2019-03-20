Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Baudendistel, Mary B. Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Of Oconomowoc, previously of Menomonee Falls. Born Sept. 3, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to Bernard and Bernice Suellentrop. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; her parents; her brothers Harry, Father Ben, Robert and Gerald. Survived by her children Gerry (Cheryl), Daniel, Terri (Bill) Fagan and her precious granddaughters Mariah and Leah. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends from everywhere! Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria in Oconomowoc. Memorials to the church are appreciated. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice who gave her such loving care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
