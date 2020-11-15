1/
Mary B. Krueger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary B. Krueger

West Allis - of West Allis, WI, and former resident of San Diego, CA, went home to the Lord on November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Oma Workman, her sisters Shirley Hall and Sandra Tate. She is survived by her sons Norman and Daniel (Patti), brothers Ronald (Donna) and Terrence, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons - Greenridge Chapel (4747 S 60th St., Greenfield) on Monday, November 16. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved