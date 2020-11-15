Mary B. KruegerWest Allis - of West Allis, WI, and former resident of San Diego, CA, went home to the Lord on November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Oma Workman, her sisters Shirley Hall and Sandra Tate. She is survived by her sons Norman and Daniel (Patti), brothers Ronald (Donna) and Terrence, nieces and nephews.Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons - Greenridge Chapel (4747 S 60th St., Greenfield) on Monday, November 16. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm.