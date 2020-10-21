1/1
Mary Benson
1945 - 2020
(nee Galligan) Age 74, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born on November 12,1945 to John and Ceil (Orme) Galligan. Devoted and adored mother to Kathleen (Matthew) Wheeler, Anne (Colin Dicke), Jenny (Peter) Rotter and Maura (Heinz) Strickler. Proud and loving grandmother to Katie and Megan Rotter; Betsy Dicke; Heinz and Riona Strickler. Preceded in death by brothers Jack (Evelyn) and Jim (Elaine) Galligan.

A lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Mary graduated from Holy Angels High School and studied nursing. She worked as an LPN and later became an employment specialist at Goodwill Industries where she helped those in need of support, find meaningful employment. Mary believed in the power and importance of work and helped many Goodwill participants find great success. She was a constant presence to her children, she never missed an event, performance or activity. Mary was an inspiration to those around her, especially her four daughters. Mary will be remembered for her deep faith, generous spirit, contagious laugh, and devotion to her family and life-long friends. Deep in sorrow yet warmed by memories, we say goodbye for now.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Christ King Church, Wauwatosa at 11:00 am.

Memorials can be made to Boston University School of Medicine, Amyloidosis Center Research Fund, 72 East Concord Street, K-503, Boston, MA 02118.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ King Church
