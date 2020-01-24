|
|
Mary Bernd
Shorewood - (nee Dixon) Found peace on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of John and Laurie (Ken) Hodel. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James, her parents, Jay and Irma Dixon, and siblings, Jim, Dorothy, Bob, Betty, Bill, and Tom. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Elly and Karima. Special thanks to the caring communities of Harbor Chase and Legacy Hospice.
Committal Service for Mary will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:30pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa. Please meet at cemetery office. Memorials to the or Bethany-Calvary United Methodist Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020