Found peace October 8, 2019 at age 59. Beloved daughter of Sharon and the late Sidney. Dear sister of Tamara (Jon) Hagemeyer, Lynn (Don) Minch, Joseph Braun, Nancy (Ronald) Corn, and Jennifer Braun. Dear aunt of April (Tony) Melk, Jacquelyn (Scott) Black, Zachary Minch, Taylor and Carson Braun, Kayla, Rebecca and Matthew Corn, Abdiel Planas, and Jackson Braun-Ebertowski. Great-aunt to Waylon and Harper Jean. She is further survived by her favorite Godmother Charlotte Hochevar, other relatives and friends. Mary Beth graduated in 1980 from Juneau High School and a former employee of Welsh Bindery. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 6:00 PM at St. Vincent Pallotti East (5424 W. Bluemound Ave.). Visitation 4:00 PM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to NAMI (4233 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison WI 53711) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019