Mary Beth FoxWauwatosa - Mary Beth Fox passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on September 14, 2020, at the age of 62. She enjoyed a lovely last day with her family, who she dedicated her life to. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike. Beloved mother of Paul (Monica), Jayne Hall (Bill), Erica Wimmer (Nick), John, and Joseph (Rachel). Mary was adored by her grandchildren Henry, Alice, Oliver, Diego and Willow, who filled her heart with love and joy. Mary also leaves behind a large extended family, including her dear siblings, Christine Helm (Tom), William Scherbarth, Susan Mantsch (Phil), Steve Scherbarth (Kathy), Sandy Finley (Mike), Kurt Scherbarth (Tammi) and brother-in-law Bill Rack (Sherry). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jayne and Marvin Sherbarth, and sister Jeanne Rack.Mary was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She and Mike were married in 1981 and spent 39 years lovingly raising their five children together. As a family, they enjoyed winters scuba diving in the Caribbean and summers boating along the Great Lakes. She received a master's degree in art therapy from Mount Mary University; as a teacher at Wauwatosa Catholic School, she shared her passion for art and creativity with her hundreds of students. Her warm, giving personality made her many dear friends who enriched her life with laughter and good will. She savored simple joys in life, such as a game of Yahtzee, a glass of wine (white or red, didn't matter) and a contemplative sunset. Her positive outlook served as an example to all that happiness and joy can exist even in the face of life's inevitable challenges.The Fox family is grateful for the love and support from everyone and wishes all could be together to celebrate the legacy of Mary's warm, open heart and gentle, fearless spirit. However, due to Covid-19 precautions, funeral attendance will be limited to her immediate family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 23rd at Gesu Church. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery in Elm Grove. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Wauwatosa Catholic School Art Department in Mary's name; a memorial service to celebrate her life with friends and extended family will be held at a future date.