Gosline, Mary Beth Mary Beth (Hanlon) Gosline, PhD., a Beloit WI resident for nearly 60 years and Greenfield WI resident for 18, died Sunday August 18, 2019, at home in Glencoe, IL, surrounded by her family. A career nurse at Beloit Memorial Hospital and nursing professor at Marquette University, she was also an avid reader and lifelong traveler - though her true passion was spending time with family. Born January 22, 1942, she is survived by Jack, her husband of 55 years, brother Jim (Donna), son Tom (Bill Fritz), daughters Kristin (Greg) Smith, and Molly, plus 3 grandchildren Patrick, Katie and Emily Smith. She was predeceased by her mother Artemis (Young) Hanlon, father Edmund Hanlon, and sister Patricia Perri. A memorial service and reception will be held for family and friends on July 11, 2020. Mary Beth was delighted that a former student was also her first hospice care nurse - quipping at the end of their assessment, "you get an A!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019