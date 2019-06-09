Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Huppertz, Mary Beth Passed into Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, age 59. Beloved sister of Matthew (Ildiko) and Thomas (Mary). Proud aunt of Alex, Kristina Huppertz-Muth (Jason), Cassidy, Matthew and Erik. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, on Monday, June 10, 2019, 3-5PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 5PM. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday. Mary Beth lived with a multitude of physical and medical issues throughout her life which never dampened her outlook. She was a proud graduate of Brown Deer High School and was able to work many years at M&I Data Collection Center in the mail room. She always enjoyed playing cards and shopping with her mom, her best friend. One of the greatest joys of her life were her brothers. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
