Mary Beth (nee Zingen) Minkley
Green Valley - Mary Beth (nee Zingen) Minkley Born to Eternal Life on August 6, 2019 in Green Valley Arizona.
She is survived by her brother Paul Zingen and her four children, Edward Jon (Dawn) Weisto, Tiffany Eng, Tamara Braverman and Todd Weisto. Three grandsons Simon Eng, Erick Jon and Andrew Weisto.
Mary Beth was an educator she taught for almost 30 years in grades 2 thru 8 in Wisconsin. She was an educational innovator establishing the first extended year-round school in Wisconsin in 1995. Her school was named a 2000-2001 U.S. Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. She earned her Master's Degree and a Ph D in Education and ended her career as assistant Superintendent of schools in Racine, Wisconsin. She retired in 2008 and moved to Green Valley, Arizona.
Her services will be held on September 28th, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the St. Frances of the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 South La Canada Drive, Green Valley Arizona 85614. In lieu of flowers she requested that you donate to the St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019