Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sojkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Sojkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth Sojkowski Notice
Mary Beth Sojkowski

Waukesha - Mary Beth Sojkowki, entered eternal life on March 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by parents Elda and Anthony. Survived by brothers Dennis (Alice), Wayne (Kathy), Partner Julius Christian and many relatives and friends. Mary retired as a dietary supervisor from San Camillus. She enjoyed reading, ushering at the theatres, bowling and volunteering at the animal shelter. Mary enjoyed traveling especially to Door County.

She was "SHORT" in stature but not short in kindness and generosity, expressed through her big heart.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline