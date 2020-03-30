|
Mary Beth Sojkowski
Waukesha - Mary Beth Sojkowki, entered eternal life on March 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by parents Elda and Anthony. Survived by brothers Dennis (Alice), Wayne (Kathy), Partner Julius Christian and many relatives and friends. Mary retired as a dietary supervisor from San Camillus. She enjoyed reading, ushering at the theatres, bowling and volunteering at the animal shelter. Mary enjoyed traveling especially to Door County.
She was "SHORT" in stature but not short in kindness and generosity, expressed through her big heart.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020